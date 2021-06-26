Fireworks in short supply, shipments are less than explosive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Independence Day is approaching and celebration often entails blasting off all kinds of fireworks.

However, the US doesn’t solely rely on American markets for those products.

Instead, many of the fireworks on store shelves actually come from overseas, and like so many other things are currently tied up in supply chain shortages.

The local owner of Rapid City Big Fireworks, Tom Skoog, ordered seven containers of fireworks and only received one.

He says the process of getting firework shipments from overseas, into the US and onto the shelves is getting more difficult each year. He says this year has been the toughest so far.

He says that smaller dealers can have an even harder time, as he claims that bigger warehouses are holding onto what little product there is in order to fill their own shelves.

Skoog has already placed orders for next year, as he predicts the industry might become even harder to navigate.

In previous years, the cutoff date for the following year’s orders was September.

This year, the latest dealers could get their orders in was early June, and reserving your spot costs a pretty penny.

”We just got a truck in yesterday. It took two and a half weeks to get here, from Missouri,” says Skoog, “which is insane. You know, ocean freights tripled. You could get a container for 10 or twelve grand last year. It’s 30 grand this year. It’s doubled, two and a half times state here. You could get a load from Pahrump for three grand. It’s seven grand this year. There’s a shortage and everybody’s wanting stuff, and everybody’s desperate to get it.”

Skoog says that usually all of his products are in by early May at the latest.

However, much of the product he ordered this year won’t come until the season has already started and will have to be held for next year.

He says that some of the more popular fireworks are more difficult to get than others, and that it’s likely people will notice the shortages.

