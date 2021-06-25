Advertisement

Unsettled and Cooler than Normal through the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level low pressure trough along with copious amounts of subtropical moisture will lead to cloudy, cooler and showery weather through the weekend.

A few thundershowers will be mixed in from time to time, but at this time, no severe weather is anticipated. Beneficial rainfall amounts up to an inch can be expected in some locations.

A warmer, drier weather pattern returns next week, with hot temperatures likely by the 4th of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Gun sales have been increasing across the nation recently.
Why people are buying more guns now
Allender attends a roundtable meeting with President Joe Biden.
Mayor Allender and President Biden discuss gun violence in DC

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Rain
Rain for a While in the Black Hills
rain
KOTA Rain for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Today with Scattered Thunderstorms this Afternoon