Sen. Rounds defends vote to not proceed with voting rights debate

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) (KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite recent bipartisan moves in Washington concerning infrastructure, gridlock persists when it comes to voting rights at the federal level.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate this week were able to block debate on S.1, Commonly known as the For the People Act -- which aimed to combat efforts by many states to restrict voting access in the wake of the 2020 elections.

60 votes were needed to open debate on the bill, and the senate was split 50-50 along party lines on whether to move forward.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds claims the bill was a partisan power grab and a federal overreach into state voting and election systems.

”Are our elections systems safe? Absolutely,” Rounds said. “Do local election officials want to make them as safe as possible? Yes, they do. But it starts with the integrity of the vote and knowing who is voting and if they’re only voting once.”

Democrats in Washington have vowed that voting rights will be brought up again at the national level.

