Rain for a While in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our passing cold front has become about as close to stationary as you can get. Right now it is hung up over central Montana and is leaving us with soupy air and instability. It is an elongated area of low pressure on top of that so it is reaching pretty far south as well, tapping into southwestern moisture.

The shortwave providing us with the thunder and downpours is caught up in zonal flow with nowhere to go as it treks across the Rockies.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing over Wyoming and Montana over the higher elevations of the Black Hills and they will continue to drench us over the next few days.

We are caught in this unsettled and much cooler pattern for ta few days and then the trough will slide east and a high will build back in for the beginning of next week warming us up once again. So the moderate temperatures will be a short-lived event as July comes to our seven day forecast maps.

