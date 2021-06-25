Despite rain, fire danger still hot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few days, South Dakota has seen small fires pop up around the region from Rapid City, to Spearfish to Wall and more.

As of so far, conditions for this year are exceptionally dry.

Dry enough that South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist, Darren Clabo, is concerned.

“Up through yesterday, we were really approaching record conditions across the Black Hills. When I say record conditions, I mean record fuel dryness. Things were exceptionally crispy, Black Hills wise and really across all of Western South Dakota. But, the precipitation we’ve gotten over the past 24 hours is really helping the situation and it should help us in the short term,” says Clabo.

Although the rain is good, it’s not permanent. Those fuels, things like grass, needle cast, logs and branches on the landscape are at risk for ignition.

Without more rain, mother nature might shake her fist at holiday celebration.

“Towards the Fourth of July, I think we’re going ramp up in terms of fuel dryness and our temperatures and everything will become much more critical later in the week next week. This is just buying us time,” says Clabo.

Clabo says that models and research are pointing towards a dryer than average start to July.

“If we could see the situation like we’re seeing right now, a 24 hour period where we get a half an inch to an inch of moisture. If we could see that every week, I’d be a very, very happy person. But,” Clabo says, “that’s not the situation we’re going in.”

Since it’s been so dry before the recent rain, the rain isn’t doing as much good as one might think.

“The moisture that we’re getting, we’re losing it in two directions. it’s seeping down farther into soil matrix and we’re going to be evaporating it off the top. So, the fuels, those surface fuels that are out there are drying from two directions.”

Clabo says that even when it’s raining outside and you’re looking at green plush prairies, there’s more than meets the eye, and that it doesn’t take much to strike up a catastrophe.

“If you’re lighting a match on that fuse that is your responsibility, and ensure that you’re being responsible with the fireworks that you’re launching. Be responsible. That fire,” says Clabo, “is your responsibility.”

