Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Friday in South Dakota

((Source: Stock Image/ Pexels))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,781.

One new death has been reported bringing South Dakota’s current number of deaths to 2030.

Pennington, Butte, Custer, Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 3 bringing the current total to 15.

According to CDC data, 56.55% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.08% have completed the full vaccine series.

Most Read

Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
Gun sales have been increasing across the nation recently.
Why people are buying more guns now
An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Allender attends a roundtable meeting with President Joe Biden.
Mayor Allender and President Biden discuss gun violence in DC

Latest News

People who were struggling making rent payments were relieved from evictions through the...
Eviction moratorium is now extended for another month... but is ending soon.
Under the new proposed plan, there would be four different types of licenses concerning...
City discusses possible changes to animal code with business owners
Rhonda Lee
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
animal ordinance
City discusses possible changes to animal code with business owners