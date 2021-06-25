COVID-19 numbers for Friday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,781.

One new death has been reported bringing South Dakota’s current number of deaths to 2030.

Pennington, Butte, Custer, Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 3 bringing the current total to 15.

According to CDC data, 56.55% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.08% have completed the full vaccine series.