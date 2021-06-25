Co-workers and friends reflect on Jamie Zepp before he is inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jamie Zepp started his career with KOTA, after heading to Iowa he returned to the Black Hills as the sports director of KEVN before stepping down in 2018. After that Jamie took on the journey of a lifetime by hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Sadly Jamie died in March of last year, and now the longtime face on your television and friend to countless is being inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame. We sat down with some of those who knew Jamie best from his time covering sports in the Black Hills to reflect on his career and his induction into the Hall of Fame.

The 2020 and 2021 Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame ceremonies will be held Saturday. and One of the members of the 2021 class is former sports anchor Jamie Zepp

" I think Jamie is incredibly deserving. He threw so much energy and so much of himself into the sports scene in Rapid City and all over the Black Hills,” Jack Caudill, KEVN News Director, says

" I think the biggest thing for him was his passion to do this job, it was more than just his job. He took pride in it,” Dan Maciejczak, longtime friend, Head Coach Douglas Football, says

“He told me he was thrilled he was born in England so that way he could be Knighted. I think second to being knighted getting this acknowledgment for his achievements is best,” Alicia Garcia, says,

Jamie’s passion went beyond just reporting sports. He put himself out there and involved himself in the stories he covered, including doing MMA

“It was a wild night the night Jamie fought. I think he missed 2-3 days after that,” continued Caudill “waiting for the blood to drain out of the white part of his eye. Thankfully he got that out of his system,”

and trying out for an indoor football team,

“He actually came to when I was coaching the Red Dogs and said he wanted to do a special and play.” added Maciejczak “I thought he had to be crazy cause he said he never played football,”

Which led to a lifelong friendship with Dan Maciejczak

One of Jamie’s proudest moments was when he was awarded an Emmy in 2015 for his Dr. Seuss sportscast

Now after covering Hall of Famers, Jamie is one himself, but that isn’t the only way his legacy will live on.

KOTA night anchor Alicia Garcia published Modern Odyssey a book Jamie wrote about his adventure hiking the Appalachian Trail. She also set up a scholarship to continue the legacy and joy Jamie brought to countless people.

“I think Jamie would appreciate this scholarship. I think for me I’m not ready to let go of him.” added Garcia “I want to continue the good he was for just a little bit longer,”

If you would like to purchase Jamie’s book Modern Odyssey copies are available at Black Hills Bagels and Roam’n Around here in Rapid City you can also place an online order to donate to the scholarship set up in Jamie’s honor Black Hills Area Community Foundation

