City discusses possible changes to animal code with business owners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city attorney’s office was looking to clear up confusing and conflicting language considering a local ordinance. Assistant city attorney Kinsley Groote met with local pet shop owners to go over the language of the proposed changes.

Under the new proposed plan, there would be four different types of licenses concerning pet-centered businesses.

Those being a pet store license, a pet grooming business license, a kennel license, and a pet daycare license.

The goal of the meeting was to sit down with concerned business owners and work on a plan that everyone could agree on.

”And I think that’s what is important about people in the community that we can have open dialogue and we are able to be constructive about things,” Kinsley Groote, Assistant City Attorney

The city council is scheduled to take the plan up on August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.