Rapid City Swim center’s outdoor pool closed tomorrow through Sunday for competitive swim event.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool will be closed tomorrow, 6/25, through Sunday, 6/27, as the facility hosts the Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Swim Classic.

The event is hosted by the Rapid City Racers Swim Team, with competitions in the 12-and-under and 13-and-over age categories, featuring freestyle, individual medley, butterfly and backstroke events.

City Recreation officials encourage the public to utilize the Swim Center’s 25-yard indoor pool for morning lap swim and to use the Horace Mann, Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park and Parkview pools for open swim activities. The City’s outdoor pools are open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

