Not as Hot Today with Scattered Thunderstorms this Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A change in the weather pattern will bring us some much needed moisture and cooler temperatures the next couple of days.

Subtropical moisture streaming in from the west and southwest along with an upper level trough and a cold front will work together to bring scattered thunderstorms today with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday. Gusty winds and frequent lightning can be expected with some of the storms this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s today, but only 60s to near 70 Friday.

This weekend will feature near normal temperatures and isolated thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

