Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
With the lack of resources to respond to the already ignited flames and potential fire dangers...
Out-of-state firefighters come to South Dakota to help
Blinded by the light: Safety group petitions Congress for headlight regulations

Latest News

A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed.
Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?