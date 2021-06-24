Advertisement

Lots of rain expected throughout the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we will see a cooler day than yesterday but still temperatures slightly above average. Highs today will be in the mid-80s and upper 70s for most of the area. There will also be storms this afternoon with the heaviest rain occurring in northeast Wyoming. Storms will start developing in the Black Hills over the next couple of hours but should be short lived. Storms will be widespread for northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. Storms will make their way towards Rapid City by later this evening and overnight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the biggest threat being damaging winds. Tomorrow there is also a chance of storms in the early afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will also be very cool with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday bring us more chances of rain with temperatures in the 70s. Next week we will dry out and be warmer throughout the work week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
With the lack of resources to respond to the already ignited flames and potential fire dangers...
Out-of-state firefighters come to South Dakota to help
Blinded by the light: Safety group petitions Congress for headlight regulations

Latest News

Warmer temperatures on the way
Dry the next three days with warmer temperatures expected
triple digits possible
Potentially the hottest temperatures of the year are expected tomorrow
The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.
Springtime snow seen in Black Hills
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Area sees outages as energy supply runs short