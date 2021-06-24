Advertisement

‘Homeless Connect’ provides food, clothes to those in need

The event serves about 200 people each year, but the event had to be put on hold last year...
The event serves about 200 people each year, but the event had to be put on hold last year because of the pandemic.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 19 community organizations took part in Thursday’s Homeless Connect event.

Each year, the old Albertson’s grocery store building on Omaha and Mount Rushmore, becomes a one-stop-shop where people in need can find food, clothing, and haircuts. The event serves about 200 people each year, but the event had to be put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, the organizer of the event, said that she’s happy to bring Homeless Connect back this year and that she’s excited to see its impact, an impact she says she’s seen firsthand.

”Two years ago, we had a gentleman who had a job interview the same day of the Homeless Connect event, so he came in, he was able to eat lunch,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “We had some nice dress clothes that he was able to put on, and some nice shoes, and he also got a free haircut.”

The Salvation Army provided breakfast and lunch, and the police department handed out shopping bags for participants to collect items they need.

