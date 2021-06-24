Eviction moratorium is now extended for another month... but is ending soon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Many things have been affected by the pandemic ... such as payments being delayed in efforts to help people who are struggling.

The eviction moratorium has been extended to the end of July by the CDC, which means individuals or families who qualify can be protected from being evicted or removed from their homes. The moratorium began in September when communities were feeling the full effects of the pandemic.

Which helps people who had been laid off from their job, had a substantial decrease in household income, or had to pay significant medical expenses were struggling to pay rent.

Now, those families or individuals have close to a month to make ends meet.

“For those individual families, it’s going to be a big problem and it’s going to have consequences for them going forward that doesn’t get cleaned up real quickly. Whatever that number is, that’s a problem that we’re going to be dealing with in this community. What that family going to do?” said Bryan Achbach, executive director at Pennington County housing and redevelopment commission.

Not many people from here needed the moratorium due to the lack of shutdowns during the pandemic in the area.

But for people who were affected and qualified for the moratorium, there are other ways to receive help for now, such as CARES ACT money.

