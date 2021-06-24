Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota

(MGN Image)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,767.

No new deaths have been reported with the number holding steady at 2029.

Pennington County reported 3 new cases, and Butte and Tripp counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 2 bringing the current total to 18.

According to CDC data, 56.47% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.98% have completed the full vaccine series.

