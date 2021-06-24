Advertisement

Cisco, the search and rescue dog, hangs up his collar after seven years with RCFD

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After almost a decade of service, a member of the Rapid City Fire Department is taking off his badge and hanging up his collar.

Yes, his collar.

Cisco, the Rapid City Fire Department’s search and rescue dog is transitioning into his golden years.

Seven years of service, or 49 dog years, that’s how long Cicso, the Belgian Malinois, has served not only Rapid City but the entire state.

“He’s been a great asset for the state,” said Jeremy Gibbons, a firefighter for the Rapid City Fire Department and Cisco’s handler. “We do have tornados here, we did have the building collapse, a lot of missing people, missing people here in the Hills.”

From the 2019 building collapse in Sioux Falls to the search for Serenity Dennard, Cisco has used his title as the only live find, wilderness, and disaster search dog in the state.

Something his handler Jeremy is sad to see him pass on.

“This retirements kind of bittersweet with his health. I always imagined that he’d get to retire and just kind of be a dog but it’s kind of bittersweet he’s having to retire a year early,” said Gibbons. ”Right now we’re looking for dog two. We don’t have one located so we’re going to find us a dog and I’ll basically start this whole process over again.”

The new pup will have some big shoes, or rather paws, to fill.

And even though he’s retiring from the fire department, Cisco’s stepping into a new full-time role as man and kid’s best friend.

“My kids have really been looking forward to him retiring. He’s just going to go at his speed. He’s sick now, so we’re just going to keep him kind of happy and healthy as long as we can and just let him enjoy his last couple of years in retirement,” said Gibbons. ”He’ll just lounge around the house, kind of supervise yard work and just be a dog now.”

Cisco’s official retirement is Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock, where his time being employed by the department will end but not before lots of celebration and pets.

