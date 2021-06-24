Advertisement

Ann Charles releases new book “Never Say Sever” same day as Fan Party

USA Today Best Selling Author is back in Deadwood June 24 - 27, 2021
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood Ann Charles has created may not be the one recognizable on HBO. But her female protagonist, Violet Parker, has seen more than any prospector could have imagined in modern day.

Ann Charles will be in Deadwood all weekend long with numerous events planned for newbies and fans alike. After sheltering in place at her Arizona home for most of the pandemic, Charles is excited to see her fans once more. When it comes to her work very little changed during the pandemic. Although, she did do something new this year for the first time. Charles released a first draft publication to her fans ahead of the edited version. She thought that seeing her mistakes would be an interesting perspective into her work.

Charles said “Each copy is numbered so it’s limited. This is an unedited version of the new book and so people will have a unique chance to see the process of writing. Mostly all my mistakes.”

All of her events can be found here and with her new book out on July 1, 2021.

