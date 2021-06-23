Why people are buying more guns now

Advertisement

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gun sales have been increasing across the nation recently.

Sturgis Guns has been experiencing this influx in customers and sales.

Whether it’s for hunting, recreation, or personal protection, people are interested in purchasing and training to use a gun.

Sturgis Guns owner, Justin Bohn, discusses why he thinks people are more interested in guns now than before.

”Just general crime, and people are kind of concerned of what they see in the regular news media. It’s like, ‘yeah, I think I need something’ more than what they have. And a lot of people in South Dakota are already armed and people are just fine tuning what they got,” Bohn said.

Bohn also says if you are a first-time gun owner or if you’re interested in purchasing one, take your time and find a gun that fits your hand.

