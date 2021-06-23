Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library shares hot summer titles for your reading list

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From hanging out poolside to taking a family vacation, you may think your summer is all booked. But the Rapid City Public Library has some great new titles to add to your summer reading list.

Carrie Bond, the library’s teen and maker space librarian, shares a quick synopsis of four books heating up the library shelves.

-Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

-The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins

-The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia

-Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

