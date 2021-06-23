Advertisement

Pollinator week, it’s all the buzz

A butterfly rests on a plant.
A butterfly rests on a plant.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The movement of pollen from plant to plant ensures a diverse, sound and healthy ecosystem.

Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender, made this week a symbolic one that recognizes the able-bodied little creatures that carry pollen far and wide.

In case you just so happened to miss all of the buzz last year, you might not have heard that Rapid City was the first in South Dakota to become an officially affiliated Bee City.

A Rapid City Landscape Designer, Melissa Petersen, says that protecting pollinators is crucial.

“Pollination matters,” says Petersen, “because it’s how plants reproduce. It helps crop yields increase.”

Some say, pollination is responsible for one in every three bits of food. In some places, pollinators are on the decline. Which, can pose problems, Petersen says, “if we don’t help support pollinators and we see those declines in their population, the food supply is going to have a harder time in feeding all of us.”

Being a Bee City means that Rapid City has taken a stance saying pollinators don’t bug us, and instead support the critters in various ways.

“The easy one, planting native flowers. Having habitat sites. Providing nectar. Consider what pesticides you use in your yard and is that maybe affecting the pollinators or other insects that live and feed in your yard,” Petersen explains.

Bees are all over Rapid City doing their part to promote healthy plant life.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship
With the lack of resources to respond to the already ignited flames and potential fire dangers...
Out-of-state firefighters come to South Dakota to help
COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday in South Dakota

Latest News

Allender attends a roundtable meeting with President Joe Biden.
Mayor Allender and President Biden discuss gun violence in DC
Gun sales have been increasing across the nation recently.
Why people are buying more guns now
Fire danger is high in the Black Hills and fireworks are a dangerous combination for the dry...
How to avoid charring your property while having fun this Fourth of July
Fire is a real danger with dry conditions, a danger one Black Hawk farmer faced Wednesday.
Hayfield near Black Hawk catches fire