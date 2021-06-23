Advertisement

Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts

Noem is beginning to ramp up her 2022 reelection efforts, making staffing changes in and around her office.
In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stands in the crowd on the...
((AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File))
By Austin Goss
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - With the 2022 South Dakota gubernatorial election just under a year-and-a-half away, Gov. Kristi Noem is beginning to ramp up her reelection efforts.

Effective June 14, Madison Sheahan, who worked for Noem as a Policy Analyst, moved from the governor’s office to her campaign.

Sheahan joined the governor’s office on Feb. 15, after doing election work for both former President Donald Trump, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.(Dakota News Now/KOTA)

The move comes as Noem continues to bolster her campaign’s reelection efforts. Noem has had an uptick in her in-state traveling schedule, and made frequent public appearances at public events throughout South Dakota. Additionally, Noem recently launched new campaign merchandise for her 2022 campaign, and in a tweet Wednesday, called for volunteers to partake in Fourth of July parades throughout the state.

So far, Noem has not received either a primary election opponent or a general election opponent. An announcement regarding a Democratic challenger is expected in the next few months.

