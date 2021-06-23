Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts

PIERRE, S.D. - With the 2022 South Dakota gubernatorial election just under a year-and-a-half away, Gov. Kristi Noem is beginning to ramp up her reelection efforts.

Effective June 14, Madison Sheahan, who worked for Noem as a Policy Analyst, moved from the governor’s office to her campaign.

Sheahan joined the governor’s office on Feb. 15, after doing election work for both former President Donald Trump, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign. (Dakota News Now/KOTA)

The move comes as Noem continues to bolster her campaign’s reelection efforts. Noem has had an uptick in her in-state traveling schedule, and made frequent public appearances at public events throughout South Dakota. Additionally, Noem recently launched new campaign merchandise for her 2022 campaign, and in a tweet Wednesday, called for volunteers to partake in Fourth of July parades throughout the state.

WE WANT YOU! I am inviting you to walk with me on Independence Day at one of our local parades across South Dakota.



Click here for parade info & to RSVP: https://t.co/qychh2WbjT



And if you need some gear, click here to reserve our “Aunt Kristi” T-Shirt: https://t.co/aGw6TnHuRQ — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 23, 2021

So far, Noem has not received either a primary election opponent or a general election opponent. An announcement regarding a Democratic challenger is expected in the next few months.