Mayor Allender and President Biden discuss gun violence in DC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden hosted a roundtable discussion at the White House.

The topic, community gun violence.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was one of seven community leaders from across the nation invited to sit at the table and be a part of the discussion.

During the pandemic, officials say that the United States saw a 30-percent uptick in homicides, while gun assaults rose by eight percent.

President Biden has been seeking out community leaders across the nation to assist and formulate the discussion around the proper action to address the issue.

The American Rescue Plan includes state and local funding. The White House’s Deputy Press Secretary, Chris Meagher, says that gives communities the chance to dedicate those funds towards their unique needs, which vary by location.

“We understand that every community is different. Every community has different needs,” says Meagher, “and so we really want to be able to provide the resources at the federal level for these communities to make decisions based on what their need is.”

Mayor Allender says he’s honored to attend the discussion, and he believes that Rapid City’s crime prevention efforts have received national attention.

He says that he’s looking forward to coming up with a strategy that he and the six other community leaders attending can agree on.

”There are a number of issues to be solved now, and violence is one of them. It is a thousand piece puzzle, because of the complexity of society,” says Allender, “especially today.”

Allender says that he’s looking forward to relaying that violence is a community problem, not just a criminal problem.

He says that any rising violence can’t solely be solved through the criminal justice system, as criminals are bred in the communities where they break the law.

He says Rapid City shares a common problem with the rest of America, and that solutions should include recruiting law enforcement, while also getting the right community resources in place.

