Hot Day Today, then Cooler with a Chance of Thunderstorms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day this week with widespread 90s expected. Even a few 100s are possible over the Badlands. Isolated thunderstorms could pop up late this afternoon and evening, but the activity will be quite spotty.

A better chance of scattered thunderstorms arrives Thursday through Friday as a cold front and upper level trough drop southeast into the area. Highs will be in the 80s on Thrusday, with 60s and 70s on Friday.

The weekend will be dry and warmer.

