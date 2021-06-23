Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday in South Dakota

(AP Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Jun. 23, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 23 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,754.

Two new deaths were reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2029.

Pennington and Butte counties each reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence, Custer and Gregory counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 6 bringing the current total to 20.

According to CDC data, 56.41% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.90% have completed the full vaccine series.

