Cooler Thursday with Rain

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ridging that has been keeping is rather toasty is being inundated by a few shortwaves that are giving us the rain that has been falling in a few select locales this afternoon and into the evening hours.

We are still awaiting the real weather changing headline which is the cool front – which is a bit of a slow mover - that is coming in from the west. That front is going to get stronger once it gets closer to our area Thursday night and into Friday. And once it is here it is going to live up to its name and cool us off. Our temperatures will drop to below average levels by Friday, but will rebound Saturday and the rest of the next seven days.

Through our overnight expect isolated showers and thunderstorms developing across parts of northeast Wyoming and then later into western South Dakota later this evening. At this juncture there is no severe weather is expected in our immediate area, but as we all know there is nothing stopping Mother Nature from once in a while getting an attitude with the atmosphere and firing off a severe shower here and there. If there is any severe weather, the main threat will be the wind and small hail.

We have been looking at the models changing from just a few chances of rain to something more widespread after Thursday and into the weekend. Each run keeps the rain chances around into the weekend. This bears watching.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

