Cooking Beef with Eric - Grilled Ribeye Steaks and Grilled Mushrooms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joann from Stursis, SD sent in a couple of recipes from grilled ribeye and mushrooms. The ribeye recipe uses a simple rub, while the mushroom recipe utilizes a grill’s side burner, and features a buttery, herby sauce.

First, the mushrooms: Skewer medium to large size mushrooms on skewers. Meanwhile, on the side burner of your grill, or on the stovetop, melt a stick of butter in a small saucepan. Add a teaspoon of garlic salt and a half teaspoon of both chervil and pepper. If you can’t find chervil, use basil.

Place skewers of mushroom on the grill and cook over medium heat, constantly brushing with the butter sauce, turning frequently until done. ‘A little char is what you want.

For the ribeyes, bring meat to room temperature.

In a bowl, combine a half teaspoon each of salt, pepper, oregano, thyme, garlic powder and cayenne. Also add a half teaspoon of chervil.

Rub steaks with a tablespoon of olive oil. Then sprinkle rub on the steaks, coating each side.

Grill over high heat, 3 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Use the searing section on your grill to get those nice sear marks.

