Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship
COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday in South Dakota
With the lack of resources to respond to the already ignited flames and potential fire dangers...
Out-of-state firefighters come to South Dakota to help

Latest News

LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving the night he struck and...
South Dakota attorney general objects to cameras in court at his trial
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows