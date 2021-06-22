Advertisement

Worldwide music celebration includes Rapid City

Joshua Simpson
Make Music Day celebrated in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s designed as a worldwide day to celebrate music and that’s just what was happening Monday here in the Black Hills.

It’s called Make Music Day and it’s put together here by the Rapid City Arts Council and the Allied Arts Fund. This is taking place in 1,000 cities in 120 countries and more than 100 cities here in the United States. Both amateur and professional musicians were on stage through the day at the Dahl Arts Center. For the musicians, there’s nothing quite like performing.

Joshua Simpson says, “Euphoria, Nirvana. It’s like I’m able to disassociate from the sum sorrow, which is the sort of the innocuous problems of modern day life and forget about them for a minute.”

Sheila Paulus of Dakota Blend says, “I get so much satisfaction because I love to involve the audience, whoever’s out there. It fills my soul is what it does.”

In addition to music, there were also local vendors, food trucks and art for sale.

Most Read

FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
UPDATE: Names released in Belle Fourche fatal crash
Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota

Latest News

70% of U.S. citizens predicted to be vaccinated by July
70% BY JULY - VOD - clipped version
70% BY JULY - VOD - clipped version
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
West River Whiskey Company opened the first week of May with a truckload of Jack Daniel barrels...
A new business opens in Deadwood, offering unique whiskey gifts