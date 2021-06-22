Turning Much Warmer today and Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure building in aloft means warmer temperatures for us today, and especially Wednesday. Widespread 80s are likely today, with widespread 90s to near 100 degree heat likely on Wednesday.

An upper level trough will bring a chance of thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night, but especially Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler late this week.

Another ridge starts to build in this weekend into next week. Temperatures will slowly warm Saturday through Monday, but now it appears a hot ridge will be on top of us late next week, possibly bringing widespread triple digit heat to the area. Stay tuned!

