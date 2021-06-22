Status hearing held for April 9th shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Four people charged with first-degree murder for an April 9th shooting were back in court this morning at the Pennington County Courthouse.

Tracy Laughlin, Travis Nelson, Gilbert Reyna, and William Long, are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder as well as second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault, after the death of Jesus Vance at the South Dakota Rose Inn.

All of the suspects wanted to invoke their right to a speedy trial.

After some debate, an 8 day trial for the group is now set to begin November 8th.

The aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder charge carries a sentence of either death or life in prison if convicted.

The other three charges carry a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

