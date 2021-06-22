Advertisement

Naturalization ceremony proves particularly meaningful at the foot of Mt. Rushmore

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Naturalization ceremonies are usually held in a courtroom or a federal building, but that was not the case on Monday.

Hundreds gathered at what many consider the Shrine of Democracy Mount Rushmore, to serve as the backdrop that would welcome in new Americans.

55 people born across the globe, from Norway to Zimbabwe, became United States citizens at this historic monument.

Krystal Wang From Northeastern China says that making America her official home has been long time in the making. “It is a really friendly place to live and now I get to call it home, I am so excited I’ve been living here almost seven years, so this day means home to me,” she said.

For Wang, the location of this incredible moment in her life, made it all the more special. “To me its such a great place because we have the four presidents here, so it feels really touching to become a citizen here, its my pleasure… "

Camille Jane Ortega Ericson, originally from the Philippines, serves the state in the South Dakota Army National Guard and now can also call The United States *hers*. She says with Mount Rushmore as the backdrop she was able to reflect on her past. “Excited, very emotional, going back to what I’ve gone through, what my family have gone through, throughout the years, its over whelming but at the same time I am very proud.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
UPDATE: Names released in Belle Fourche fatal crash
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Public asked for assistance in missing person search

Latest News

NATURALIZATION CERMONY - VOD - clipped version
NATURALIZATION CERMONY - VOD - clipped version
National parks are seeing an influx in visitors that are feeding into the local economy
How a rise in tourism at national parks impacts the local economy
NATIONAL PARK IMPACT- VOD - clipped version
NATIONAL PARK IMPACT- VOD - clipped version
Hope Center
Hope Center hoping to move to a bigger facility