Naturalization ceremony proves particularly meaningful at the foot of Mt. Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Naturalization ceremonies are usually held in a courtroom or a federal building, but that was not the case on Monday.

Hundreds gathered at what many consider the Shrine of Democracy Mount Rushmore, to serve as the backdrop that would welcome in new Americans.

55 people born across the globe, from Norway to Zimbabwe, became United States citizens at this historic monument.

Krystal Wang From Northeastern China says that making America her official home has been long time in the making. “It is a really friendly place to live and now I get to call it home, I am so excited I’ve been living here almost seven years, so this day means home to me,” she said.

For Wang, the location of this incredible moment in her life, made it all the more special. “To me its such a great place because we have the four presidents here, so it feels really touching to become a citizen here, its my pleasure… "

Camille Jane Ortega Ericson, originally from the Philippines, serves the state in the South Dakota Army National Guard and now can also call The United States *hers*. She says with Mount Rushmore as the backdrop she was able to reflect on her past. “Excited, very emotional, going back to what I’ve gone through, what my family have gone through, throughout the years, its over whelming but at the same time I am very proud.”

