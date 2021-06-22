How a rise in tourism at national parks impacts the local economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -As COVID restrictions ease, more government offices are opening. That includes attractions like National Parks. And, in the Black Hills, our national parks and monuments are experiencing a spike in visitors.

Summertime means tourists. And, with COVID restrictions loosening, more visitors are heading to the hills.... the Black Hills.

Badlands National Park is also seeing this trend. “We’re also up about 38% over the last non-pandemic year which was 2019 so no matter how you look at it, it’s been an extremely busy spring and early summer at Badlands National park,” said Mike Pflaum, superintendent of Badlands National Park.

And in the other direction, the Wind Cave National park has been busy with the influx too.

“It’s very odd, typically we’d have maybe two dozen people standing in front of the visitor’s center at the height of the season in July, and this year we’re having easily over 200 in front of the visitors center every morning when we open to get tickets,” said Tom Farrell, Chief of Interpretation at Wind Cave National Park.

Pflaum says economists have stated that every tourist who visits the Badlands spends about 70 dollars. And that adds up to about 70 million dollars in an average year. And at Wind Cave, Farrell says in 2018 the park supported more than 500 jobs and contributed over 37 million dollars to the area’s economy.

“So national parks or tourism as a main component of the South Dakota economic picture, the national parks service is a strong component of that,” Farrell said.

The uptick of tourists in the area correlates to the post-pandemic incentive to travel and participate in outdoor activities.

