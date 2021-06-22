Hot Wednesday Followed by Rain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our ridge is keeping us warm across the area with more hot air to come for Wednesday. Having said that, the much-needed rain chances also come back Thursday and for the most part, severe weather will be kept a bay.

An approaching cold front will serve as the catalyst that will trigger Wednesday’s and Thursday’s storms.

We are not expecting an organized severe outbreak, but a few of the showers mainly for our northwesternmost counties could get in on an isolated severe storm or two, with small hail and strong winds late in the day Wednesday and again into Thursday.

A few storms may stick around until Friday afternoon. While some of the storms may get to severe levels, the real takeaway is the fact that we will all likely see the rain. And any rain that we can get at this point, will be a welcomed sight.

The cold front will drop the temperatures back to near-normal ranges for at least a little while before summer, in all its hot glory, returns by the weekend.

