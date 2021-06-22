Advertisement

Hot Wednesday Followed by Rain

Some Strong Storms Possible
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our ridge is keeping us warm across the area with more hot air to come for Wednesday. Having said that, the much-needed rain chances also come back Thursday and for the most part, severe weather will be kept a bay.

An approaching cold front will serve as the catalyst that will trigger Wednesday’s and Thursday’s storms.

We are not expecting an organized severe outbreak, but a few of the showers mainly for our northwesternmost counties could get in on an isolated severe storm or two, with small hail and strong winds late in the day Wednesday and again into Thursday.

A few storms may stick around until Friday afternoon. While some of the storms may get to severe levels, the real takeaway is the fact that we will all likely see the rain. And any rain that we can get at this point, will be a welcomed sight.

The cold front will drop the temperatures back to near-normal ranges for at least a little while before summer, in all its hot glory, returns by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Geophysical study at Hideaway Hills provides some answers for residents

Latest News

Hot PM Thunder
KOTA Hot Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Much Warmer today and Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
hot
Hot Start to Summer