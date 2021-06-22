Advertisement

Hot Start to Summer

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A trough is going to be our main weather feature for the next few days. But there could be a few locations that see a strike of lightning and hear a roll of thunder over the next few days.

By midweek we will see a shift in the ridge and there will be more room for a thunderstorm or shower to sneak in after Wednesday. After the front that will fire of the showers passes, we will see a gradual increase of the temperatures come into our seven-day forecast.

We will see the re-building of a ridge and with that a decrease in our rain chances and an increase in the possibility of more dry and very hot weather. This will be well worth watching in about a week or so.

