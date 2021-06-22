Hope Center hoping to move to a bigger facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City continues to see an increase in the number of homeless and The Hope Center is looking to move into a new bigger facility. The Executive Director of the Hope Center says that Destiny Foursquare Church is offering a unit on its property... a new and bigger space.

But it needs a major upgrade.... including adding showers and a kitchen and other space.... that would cost around $500,000 The Hope Center gave a presentation to City Council on Monday hoping the city would give $250.000 to help offset some of those costs.

With the Hope Center seeing nearly 300 people a day, the need to improve and grow is needed

“It can be overwhelming. It is much greater than I think the community recognizes and the struggle is real and it is hard,” Melanie Timm, Executive Director Hope Center, says

No action was taken by the council, but CouncilmemberJason Salamun said he believes this should be considered as long at the Hope center can also secure private funds to help with the project.

