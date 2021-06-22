Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday in South Dakota

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 36 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,722.

No news deaths were reported with the total holding steady at 2027.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 2 new cases, and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 5 bringing the current total to 26.

According to CDC data, 56.36% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.84% have completed the full vaccine series.

