Black Hills Playhouse kicks off summer by hosting shows on new outdoor stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year, you can attend a show with a view accompanied by some fresh air.

The Black hills playhouse has constructed a new outdoor performance area ... providing a safer environment for both audience and performers. The New Frontier Theatre has already put on three shows and will host seven more this week. The weather has permitted the outdoor shows to perform uninterrupted and with a full audience. Currently on stage is the Marvelous Wonderettes.

“So far attendance has been fantastic, we’ve had great houses, our sales for this week are looking quite good,” Dan Workman, the artistic director, said, “So we are very optimistic, and the people who have come out, have just said how delightful it is to be out here again.”

Workman said his goal for the summer is to put on the best theater they can.

You can get the show schedules, tickets and other information on their website: https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

