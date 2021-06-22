Advertisement

Update: Highway 385 reopened

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highway 385 near the Pactola Visitors Center has reopened.

Original story:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highway 385 near the Pactola Visitors Center is closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which happened a little after noon, is expected to keep the road blocked in both directors until mid-afternoon.

