Update: Highway 385 reopened

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highway 385 near the Pactola Visitors Center has reopened.

Original story:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highway 385 near the Pactola Visitors Center is closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which happened a little after noon, is expected to keep the road blocked in both directors until mid-afternoon.

