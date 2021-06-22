70% of U.S. citizens predicted to be vaccinated by July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the United States is almost at 60 percent vaccinated, South Dakota falls short of the average, with just shy of 56% of the population fully vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health says the reason for this slowed rate is a bit complicated and he believes it’s a combination of hesitancy and no access to, or time for, the vaccine. He does say, however, that 70% is where we need to be to reach herd immunity.

Kurra says vaccinations are also necessary to protect ourselves against the spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. ”So, all 3 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, have been shown in real world data from UK, Israel, other countries where large numbers of the Delta variant is prevalent, that the vaccines are almost 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.”

The Delta variant is more dangerous than other versions of the virus and spreads 60% faster than other strains of COVID-19.

Kurra says even if you’ve been infected in the past, there isn’t a way to tell if you have enough antibodies to stop you from getting other variants.

His advice is to get vaccinated.

