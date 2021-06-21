A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns by Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beautiful weather is in the forecast today as high pressure and drier air move into our area. Highs will be in the 70s this afternoon, which is near normal.

Enjoy today because those hot temperatures are on their way back tomorrow and Wednesday as a summerlike ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday, but those hot 90s return on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms Thursday, with cooler air behind it for Friday.

Next weekend looks hot and dry.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.