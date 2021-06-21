Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns by Midweek

By Eric W Gardner
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beautiful weather is in the forecast today as high pressure and drier air move into our area. Highs will be in the 70s this afternoon, which is near normal.

Enjoy today because those hot temperatures are on their way back tomorrow and Wednesday as a summerlike ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday, but those hot 90s return on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms Thursday, with cooler air behind it for Friday.

Next weekend looks hot and dry.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into...
Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
clearing out by tomorrow
Showers will continue overnight
showers will continue
Showers continue overnight
Rain tomorrow
Cooler temperatures and rainy conditions are expected for Father’s Day