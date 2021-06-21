Advertisement

Summer 2021 fireworks information

(file | file)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pennington County, S.D. (KOTA) – Every year law enforcement and public safety agencies are flooded with questions about fireworks. To accommodate the interest and answer questions efficiently, the Emergency Services Communication Center will again host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. The public may call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for answers to fireworks related questions.

No fireworks are allowed in Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 - 4, 2021, between 9am - 11pm.

Where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks between June 27 - July 11, 2021. The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30-days in jail, or both. City and County law enforcement will have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile radius of the Rapid City, city limits, including portions of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11:00pm or any time of day when someone is reckless or negligent with fireworks.

2021 BLACK HILLS REGIONAL PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

The best and safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks display and leave the lighting to the professionals. The following are available in Pennington County and Black Hills region:

JULY 2

  • Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30pm, after rodeo
  • Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, after races - 2467 Jolly Lane

JULY 3

  • Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30pm, after rodeo
  • Rapid City: Post 22 Baseball, 10pm, after game - Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
  • Sturgis: Sturgis Fairgrounds, 9:30-10:30pm
  • Wall: Community Golf Course, DUSK

JULY 4

  • Custer: Pageant Hill, 9:30pm
  • Devils Tower: Devils Tower KOA, DUSK
  • Hot Springs: DUSK
  • Lead: Open Cut, DUSK
  • Phillip: Lake Waggoner, DUSK
  • Piedmont: The Barn, DUSK
  • Rapid City, City of: Executive Golf Course, DUSK - 210 Founders Park

SEPTEMBER 11

  • Box Elder, City of: (Patriot Day) School Parking Lot, DUSK

NO JULY 4TH PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS in 2021 at Elks Golf Course (Rapid City), and Interior

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into...
Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Latest News

Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming.
Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming
90s on Wednesday
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - Weather
Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming
Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming
Sen. Mike Rounds and state universities are both working in their own ways to put local meat on...
Legislators, educators work to uplift small South Dakota meat processors