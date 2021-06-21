Summer 2021 fireworks information

Pennington County, S.D. (KOTA) – Every year law enforcement and public safety agencies are flooded with questions about fireworks. To accommodate the interest and answer questions efficiently, the Emergency Services Communication Center will again host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. The public may call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for answers to fireworks related questions.

No fireworks are allowed in Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 - 4, 2021, between 9am - 11pm.

Where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks between June 27 - July 11, 2021. The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30-days in jail, or both. City and County law enforcement will have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile radius of the Rapid City, city limits, including portions of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11:00pm or any time of day when someone is reckless or negligent with fireworks.

2021 BLACK HILLS REGIONAL PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

The best and safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks display and leave the lighting to the professionals. The following are available in Pennington County and Black Hills region:

JULY 2

Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30pm, after rodeo

Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, after races - 2467 Jolly Lane

JULY 3

Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30pm, after rodeo

Rapid City: Post 22 Baseball, 10pm, after game - Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium

Sturgis: Sturgis Fairgrounds, 9:30-10:30pm

Wall: Community Golf Course, DUSK

JULY 4

Custer: Pageant Hill, 9:30pm

Devils Tower: Devils Tower KOA, DUSK

Hot Springs: DUSK

Lead: Open Cut, DUSK

Phillip: Lake Waggoner, DUSK

Piedmont: The Barn, DUSK

Rapid City, City of: Executive Golf Course, DUSK - 210 Founders Park

SEPTEMBER 11

Box Elder, City of: (Patriot Day) School Parking Lot, DUSK

NO JULY 4TH PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS in 2021 at Elks Golf Course (Rapid City), and Interior

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.