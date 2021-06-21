South Dakota Democrats get a new leader, set sights on Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director at the helm -- with hopes of reviving the party’s influence within the state. Berk Ehrmantraut is the party’s new director. He previously served as the campaign manager for Billie Sutton, during his 2018 run for governor.

The party is looking to do some re-strategizing and conducting a state-wide recruitment search for a candidate to challenge Governor Kristi Noem in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

”We do have some prospective candidates that are thinking about it, none of them have committed yet. Right now we are focusing on candidate recruitment for a new governor.” Cante Heart, West River Field Outreach Director, says

Heart continued saying the party is also focused on recruiting Indigenous candidates as well.

