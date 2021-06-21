Advertisement

Restrictions in effect for downtown traffic until Friday morning

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Traffic restrictions in the area of St. Joseph Street, between Fifth Street and Fourth Street, are in effect until Friday morning.

With the traffic volume on St. Joseph Street, officials want to provide ample time for the curing process of the replacement concrete. 

The southern-most, eastbound lane of St. Joseph Street between Fifth Street and Fourth Street will remain closed until Friday morning with traffic flow reduced from three lanes to two lanes in the affected area.  

Officials anticipate opening the closed lane prior to 8 a.m. Friday.

