Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Counseling provides the community with a way to work on their health and mental well-being. Silver See, a marriage & family therapist with Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism when things feel a little overwhelming.

“There are many coping strategies we utilize at Rapid City Counseling that we recommend and utilize with our clients,” said See. “To focus on one today due to time, there’s the Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT tapping for short. There is research literature on the astounding effects of EFT tapping. Essentially, EFT tapping helps us to go straight into our different emotions and beliefs while releasing the resistance for doing so. EFT desensitizes these negative emotions and beliefs by tapping on acupressure points on the body while focusing on certain distressing phrases. The results are to be measured on a scale from 0-10, with the goal being the complete resolution of the negative emotion. This technique is quick, simple, effective and the results can be cumulative. The Tapping Solution website and app is a great resource and there are additional videos online as well. It can be utilized in therapy as well, of course.”

An appointment with Rapid City Counselors can be made at https://www.rapidcitycounselor.com/.

