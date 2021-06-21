President Biden on track to fall short for his two vaccination targets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fully vaccinating 160 million adult Americans and 70% of United States citizens receiving at least one shot by July 4th.

Those were President Joe Biden’s original goals and we are not on track to meet either one before the Independence Day deadline.

While the United States has around 56% of adults at least partially vaccinated, South Dakota is just shy of 56% of the population vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health said the reason for the slowed-down rate at which people are getting vaccinated is a bit complicated.

He believes it’s a combination of hesitancy and no access to or time for the vaccine.

However, that 70% is where we need to be to reach herd immunity.

Kurra says vaccinations are also necessary to protect ourselves against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

”So, all 3 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, have been shown in real-world data from UK, Israel, other countries. Large numbers where the Delta variant is prevalent that it’s extremely effective, almost 100% effective, in preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.”

The Delta variant is more dangerous than other versions of the virus and spreads 60% faster than other strands of COVID-19.

Kurra says even if you’ve been infected in the past, there isn’t a way to tell if you have enough antibodies to stop you from getting other variants. His advice is to get vaccinated.

