Advertisement

President Biden on track to fall short for his two vaccination targets

A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines in Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 14, 2021, in Tokyo.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fully vaccinating 160 million adult Americans and 70% of United States citizens receiving at least one shot by July 4th.

Those were President Joe Biden’s original goals and we are not on track to meet either one before the Independence Day deadline.

While the United States has around 56% of adults at least partially vaccinated, South Dakota is just shy of 56% of the population vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health said the reason for the slowed-down rate at which people are getting vaccinated is a bit complicated.

He believes it’s a combination of hesitancy and no access to or time for the vaccine.

However, that 70% is where we need to be to reach herd immunity.

Kurra says vaccinations are also necessary to protect ourselves against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

”So, all 3 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, have been shown in real-world data from UK, Israel, other countries. Large numbers where the Delta variant is prevalent that it’s extremely effective, almost 100% effective, in preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.”

The Delta variant is more dangerous than other versions of the virus and spreads 60% faster than other strands of COVID-19.

Kurra says even if you’ve been infected in the past, there isn’t a way to tell if you have enough antibodies to stop you from getting other variants. His advice is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
UPDATE: Names released in Belle Fourche fatal crash
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable

Latest News

Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship
South Dakota Democratic Party logo
South Dakota Democrats get a new leader, set sights on Pierre
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Geophysical study at Hideaway Hills provides some answers for residents
Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming.
Rapid City Counseling shares a coping mechanism for when life gets overwhelming