New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

