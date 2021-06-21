A new business opens in Deadwood, offering unique whiskey gifts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Life is returning to normal, with new businesses popping up and old ones reopening their doors just in time for summer.

A downtown Deadwood business owner decided to expand when her daughter used the pandemic as the perfect time to move back to the Black Hills.

“When my daughter Alex and her husband, Joel, decided to move to the Deadwood area,” said Julie Koth, one of the partners in West River Whiskey Co. “They thought this would be a great idea to start a store that had a lot of Jack Daniel’s related, whiskey-related products.”

West River Whiskey Company opened the first week of May with a truckload of Jack Daniel barrels straight from Lynchburg, Tennessee, filling their store with unique whiskey-related products.

“It’s a wide variety of things,” said Koth. “We carry a lot of Jack Daniel food-type products, chicken rubs, pork rubs, beef rubs, candy, the chocolate is absolutely divine because what’s better than Jack Daniel’s and chocolate together...”

Although they sell almost everything related to the alcoholic beverage, you can’t necessarily grab yourself a drink, but a few miles down the road, a brewery is reopening to quench local’s thirst.

“They closed for COVID last year,” said Nick Bennett, the new owner of Dakota Shivers Brewing. “Kind of an uncertain idea when we started this because they had closed the brewery for about roughly a year before they approached us, so it was a little bit questionable and just thinking about how are we going to transition but we knew it’s a solid little business and so we decided we’d dive right in.”

Although the Bennett’s are ready to unlock the doors and turn on the lights, they’re just waiting for final government approval.

“We are sitting on all the grain, yeast, all of the fancy stuff we need to make the beer, we’re literally just waiting for our federal license to come through,” said Bennett. “So if they call me tonight at 6 o’clock, I’d probably be here at 7 making beer then it’d be about three weeks from whenever we get that okay.”

