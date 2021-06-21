Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into...
Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Latest News

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Memorial for slain police dog scheduled for Gillette Stadium
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage