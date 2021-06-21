Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than a year ago, KEVN Black Hills FOX lost a beloved friend. Our KEVN Sports Director, Jamie Zepp, was a man who touched the lives of everyone he met and even today, he continues to make a positive impact on our entire area.

This morning Jamie is being posthumously inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony that will take place at the Civic Center. A scholarship has been set up in his name and is currently taking donations. The Scholarship will benefit a graduate of Rapid City Central High School, Jamie’s Alma Mater, and will assist the recipient in paying for their upcoming college education.

Jamie’s book, A Modern Odyssey: My Appalachian Trail Experience, can also be purchased at Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City, or at the Rapid City hiking store, Roam’n Around. The book details Jamie’s extraordinary hike that spanned the entire length of the Appalachian Trail. The trail is 2190.9 miles and stretches from Georgia to Maine. He took on this hike, not because he knew he could finish, but because he wanted to try. Jamie did finish his hike, and he then set about writing this book to share his exceptional and unique experiences with others. All proceeds from purchases of Jamie’s book will also go to his scholarship fund.

Gray Television Rapid City, the parent company of KOTA and KEVN, has donated $1000 to the scholarship, and anyone interesting in contributing in Jamie Zepp’s memory can donate to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation through the following link: https://www.bhacf.org/jamie-zepp-memorial-scholarship/ .

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.