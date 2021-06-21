Advertisement

Jamie Zepp - his legacy and memorial scholarship

By Alicia Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than a year ago, KEVN Black Hills FOX lost a beloved friend. Our KEVN Sports Director, Jamie Zepp, was a man who touched the lives of everyone he met and even today, he continues to make a positive impact on our entire area.

This morning Jamie is being posthumously inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony that will take place at the Civic Center. A scholarship has been set up in his name and is currently taking donations. The Scholarship will benefit a graduate of Rapid City Central High School, Jamie’s Alma Mater, and will assist the recipient in paying for their upcoming college education.

Jamie’s book, A Modern Odyssey: My Appalachian Trail Experience, can also be purchased at Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City, or at the Rapid City hiking store, Roam’n Around. The book details Jamie’s extraordinary hike that spanned the entire length of the Appalachian Trail. The trail is 2190.9 miles and stretches from Georgia to Maine. He took on this hike, not because he knew he could finish, but because he wanted to try. Jamie did finish his hike, and he then set about writing this book to share his exceptional and unique experiences with others. All proceeds from purchases of Jamie’s book will also go to his scholarship fund.

Gray Television Rapid City, the parent company of KOTA and KEVN, has donated $1000 to the scholarship, and anyone interesting in contributing in Jamie Zepp’s memory can donate to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation through the following link: https://www.bhacf.org/jamie-zepp-memorial-scholarship/ .

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
UPDATE: Names released in Belle Fourche fatal crash
Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota

Latest News

West River Whiskey Company opened the first week of May with a truckload of Jack Daniel barrels...
A new business opens in Deadwood, offering unique whiskey gifts
South Dakota Democratic Party logo
South Dakota Democrats get a new leader, set sights on Pierre
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
President Biden on track to fall short for his two vaccination targets
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Geophysical study at Hideaway Hills provides some answers for residents