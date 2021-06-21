Advertisement

Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Monday over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat. As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate.

Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who is presiding over the case, last month ordered that the paper ballots be unsealed so the petitioners who filed the lawsuit can inspect and scan them. He had scheduled a meeting with the parties to sort out the logistics of how that review and scanning of paper ballots would proceed.

But before that meeting happened, Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge canceled the logistics meeting, saying those motions needed to be dealt with first and scheduled Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into...
Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Latest News

A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Woman lucky to be aliver after large oak falls on car in Atlanta
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits